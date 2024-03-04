Siddharthan's death: CPM says never intervened in probe

Wayanad: CPM leadership here on Monday dismissed the allegations against the party over the death of veterinary university student JS Sidharthan following the arrest of SFI activists. Addressing the media here on Monday, senior CPM leader and state committee member C K Saseendran said that the party neither intervened in the probe nor tried to protect the accused.

He also rejected the reports on visiting the magistrate of Kalpetta court at his residence when police produced the accused before him.



“ I didn't visit the magistrate at his residence on Saturday. The probe team didn't take the accused to the magistrate's residence. They were produced before the magistrate at his chamber in the court. I was present at the court premises during this time," he said.

At the same time, Saseendran revealed about involvement of a congress leader's son in the crime.

"The son of a popular Congress leader in Wayanad district is also booked in the case. This Congress leader who is also a lawyer was also present at the court along with the parents of other accused. Some of them denied charges against their sons," he added.

Second-year student JS Sidharthan was found dead on February 18, and he was allegedly subjected to brutal assault for three days before his death. Photo: Special arrangement.

“ CPM will not arrange a lawyer for the accused. Party leadership has decided not to meddle in this case,” he declared.

Meanwhile, CPM district secretary P Gagarin claimed that Saseendran reached the court to meet the DySP after finding his statement on a TV channel.

“ Quoting the DySP's statement, a TV Channel reported that Sidharthan died of brutal torture from SFI activists. So, we decided to clarify this with him. When we reached his office, he already left for court. Then, we headed to the court to meet him. The DySP told us that he didn't raise such an allegation against SFI. The next day, he had given a clarification to the media about this statement. None of us threatened the official. Baseless allegations are being raised against the party over the case,” he said.

"Ramesh Chennithala had alleged that the accused were hiding at the CPM office. If he proves this allegation, I will end my political life. CPM already dismissed the SFI unit secretary for lapses in preventing the violence on the campus. Among the 18 accused in the case, only five are SFI activists,” he added.