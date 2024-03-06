Autorickshaw driver meets tragic end after wild boar jumps on road in Malappuram

Malappuram: An autorickshaw driver met a tragic end after a wild boar jumped in front of his vehicle on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shafeeq. The incident occured at 9pm on Tuesday at Karakunnu in Malappuram. The driver swerved the vehicle to avoid a group of wild boars on the road.

Though rushed to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital, he could not be saved. His body remains at the medical college.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in separate wild animal attacks in Kerala on Tuesday. At Kakkayam in Kozhikode, a 70-year-old farmer was mauled to death in a gaur attack and a 68-year-old tribesperson was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Peringalkuthu in Thrissur district.