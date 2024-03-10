Revived momentum: Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu Bridge construction resumes ahead of elections

Alappuzha: After years of confusion and delay, the Public Works Department (PWD) has resumed the construction of the Nerekadavu-Makkekadavu bridge over Vembanad Lake, a crucial link in the proposed Thuravoor-Pampa road.



Initiated in 2016, the bridge construction faced multiple challenges, leading to a prolonged delay. However, with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the project has now regained momentum, and the state government has demonstrated renewed commitment by allotting additional funds for project completion.

According to PWD officials, piling works have commenced, marking the initial steps towards completing the bridge's span on both sides of the lake. While the central span over the water body has already been constructed, efforts are underway to build the remaining spans on both banks and the service roads from Alappuzha and Kottayam.

“The work has begun with a revised estimate of Rs 42.55 crore. Approximately 60 per cent of the project is already finished, and we aim to wrap up the remaining works within a year," said an Assistant Engineer from the Public Works Department.

Originally scheduled to be completed in 18 months, the 800-meter-long bridge encountered delays due to political indecision and inter-departmental issues. Land acquisition delays for approach roads were resolved last year through the intervention of the High Court yet the contractor insisted on revising the cost estimates based on the Delhi Schedule of Rates 2012, demanding an additional Rs 40 crore over the original outlay.

Social media has been buzzing with sarcastic commentary, especially following recent events involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Finance Minister K N Balagopal's November 2022 visit to the construction site, promising expedited approval for revised estimates, did not translate into tangible progress.

A subsequent high-level meeting in August 2023 tasked department secretaries with addressing lingering issues. Upon completion, the 800-meter bridge will establish a vital link between Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, serving as a gateway between NH 47 and State Highway 15, further connecting to the Sabarimala route. It will also facilitate a pilgrimage circuit linking Thuravoor, Vaikom, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanoor, and Erumely.