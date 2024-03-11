Clash for credit over newly opened Thalassery-Mahe bypass

Kannur: The inauguration of the Thalassery-Mahe bypass on Monday gave way to an exchange of remarks between BJP and CPM. Both CPM and BJP have conducted a road show in the newly opened bypass to highlight their roles in the project.

BJP erected flex boards on either side of the bypass seeking support for their candidates in the Kannur constituency. Cops removed these boards featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the state government played a significant role in the construction of the bypass.

CPM workers install flags on the Thalassery-Mahe bypass. Photo: Sameer A Hameed/Manorama

"Just as the spot of a spotted deer cannot be erased by rubbing, no one can deny the credit due to the state government for the construction of the bypass. The BJP central minister himself hailed the involvement of LDF in completing the project," said Riyas. BJP has rebuked the claim of the state government.

"The state government has withdrawn from the decision to fund 25 per cent of the land acquisition. It is the determination of the central government that resulted in the completion of the project which was delayed for 47 years. It is not an isolated claim of the LDF government, they have been attempting to take the credit of various central government projects allocated to the state. Riyas said the onus was on the central government when the project was delayed. Now he is trying to reclaim the credit of the project," BJP state president K Surendran said.