Thrissur: A man was attacked by a wild elephant here in the Malakkappara Adichilthotty tribal settlement.

Thampan (50), a native of Malakkappara was seriously injured on his chest and leg.



The incident happened on Sunday night while Thampan was on his way to Malakkappara junction from his home. He was then admitted to the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital for treatment.