Foreign football player attacked, racially abused by fans in Malappuram; police complaint filed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2024 05:18 PM IST
Following the attack, Hassan Jr. registered a complaint with the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) and submitted video footage for evidence. Photo: Screengrab.
Malappuram: An Ivory Coast football player was reportedly subjected to a violent attack and racial abuse by spectators at a fives-match here in Chemrakattur, Areekode.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 10.

Following the attack, Hassan Jr. registered a complaint with the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) and submitted video footage for evidence. According to the complaint, the spectators at the match hurled racial slurs and stones at Hassan.

The altercation reportedly began when the foreign player was accused of insulting the audience, which led the local people to detain him. But Hassan denied the arguments.

While attempting to flee from the field, Hassan was chased and assaulted by the spectators at many parts of the ground. The complaint, as per the direction of the Malappuram police chief, is currently under investigation by the Areekode Station House Officer (SHO). 

