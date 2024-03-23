Sidharthan tortured for 8 months, forced to report to SFI leader’s room daily

Kalpetta: Sidharthan JS, the Pookode Veterinary college student who died after being subjected to ragging by SFI activists was tortured for eight months in the campus before the fatal incident, as per the anti-ragging squad report.



Upon joining the hostel, Sidharthan was instructed to report daily to College Union president and SFI unit committee member Arun’s room. This directive required morning and evening check-ins, the report detailed.

Sidharthan himself disclosed that he endured continuous stripping and ragging, a friend revealed to the anti-ragging squad. They threatened Sidharthan that he would be tied to an iron pillar and set afire at night on his birthday. The SFI unit aimed to control Sidharthan's influence on campus, given his popularity, the report indicated.

The cook at Sidharthan’s hostel had quit following the tragic incident. Several security staff members declined to testify before the anti-ragging squad. Meanwhile, the SFI’s Kalpetta area committee intervened to obtain a copy of the complaint from the internal complaints committee.

Due to the fresh revelations in the case, legal opinion would be sought before the final report would be submitted to the vice-chancellor.