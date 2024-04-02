KPCC urges AICC to send 40 star-campaigners to Kerala, including Rahul, Priyanka & Kharge

Thiruvananthapuram: Star campaigners of the Congress party, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are expected to seek votes for the party in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).



The KPCC has sent a letter to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) seeking nine election programmes for Rahul, seven for Priyanka and four for Kharge in the state. A list of the constituencies where these leaders should campaign has also been handed over to the national unit of the party.

According to the KPCC, either of these leading campaigners of the party should attend poll events at Malappuram, Ponnani, Kollam and Kottayam constituencies, where alliance partners of the Congress are contesting.

Meanwhile, the AICC office-bearers in New Delhi have informed the KPCC that Rahul will visit two other constituencies in Kerala apart from Wayanad, where he is contesting; Kharge one constituency and Priyanka two constituencies.

KPCC’s request to AICC has a list of 40 ‘star campaigners’, including these three leaders, who can boost the chances of the party in the state. The list also mentions veteran leader A K Antony, even though it is uncertain whether he would join the campaign owing to ill health and age-related issues.

Incidentally, KPCC has sought some ‘surprise’ campaigners from other states such as D Anasooya, a minister from Telangana belonging to the Adivasi community.