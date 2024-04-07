Rising mercury levels sizzle Kerala; Palakkad records 41.5˚C

Thiruvananthapuram: Keralites are struggling in the dog days of summer as the mercury levels continue to soar without any respite. On Saturday, Palakkad recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius. According to reports, the temperature in the district was above 40 degrees Celsius in the last three days. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for all districts except Wayanad and Idukki till Wednesday (April 10) in view of the high temperature.



“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 40˚C in Kollam & Palakkad districts around 38˚C in Thrissur & Kannur districts around 37˚C in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam & Kozhikode districts and around 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts (2 to 4˚C above normal) on 6th,7th, 8th, 9th & 10th April 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the water level in Malambuzha dam, a major source of water supply in Palakkad receded tremendously triggering chances of water scarcity. Hence, the dam authority alerted that they would be forced to restrict the water supply to manage the crisis.

As per reports, India will face extreme heat in the April-June period with the temperatures already starting to rise. The India Meteorological Department recently said above-normal maximum temperatures were likely over most parts of the country in April-June this year, and the central and western peninsular parts are expected to face the worst impact. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains, it said

At the same time, the Met Department predicted that isolated places across Kerala will start receiving summer rains from Sunday. As per the alert, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are likely to receive light rainfall.