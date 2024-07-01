Commercial LPG cylinder prices drop for 4th straight month; no change for domestic users

Kottayam: Public sector oil distribution companies have reduced the price of LPG cylinders (19 kg) for commercial use for the fourth consecutive month. The reduction, effective today, is Rs 30.5 in Kerala. The new price in Kochi is Rs 1,655. In Kozhikode, it is Rs 1,687, and in Thiruvananthapuram, it is Rs 1,676.



With this reduction, the price of commercial cylinders has decreased by Rs 150.5 over the past four months. This price reduction will benefit around two lakh restaurants in Kerala, ranging from street vendors to hotels, which use at least two cylinders daily.

Domestic LPG prices stay same

Oil companies revise LPG prices on the first day of every month based on international crude oil prices. The central government reduced the price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) by Rs 100 on March 8, International Women's Day. Since then, there has been no further price revision.

Currently, the price is Rs 810 in Kochi, Rs 811.5 in Kozhikode, and Rs 812 in Thiruvananthapuram. As of 2023, there are 94 lakh active domestic cooking gas users in the state, of which about 3.4 lakh are under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme, a government initiative aimed at providing LPG connections to women from below-poverty-line households.