Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Body of Kozhikode youth who went missing in sea recovered

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2024 03:03 PM IST
shafi-drowning.jpg
Mohammed Shafi. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The body of the youth who went missing in the sea while casting a fishing net was recovered on Monday morning. The deceased – Mohammed Shafi (45) of Koyambranta from Chelary, near Calicut University, Malappuram, went missing at the Sand Banks in Vatakara, Kozhikode on Sunday morning. The body was spotted around 9.30 am on the beach side at Kolavippalam area by a team of fishermen who were searching for Shafi in a small boat.

Coastal police and Marine Enforcement had launched a search operation for Shafi on Sunday, soon after he went missing. Shafi and his friends were fishing when he was swept away by a strong wave. “Though he tried to swim to the banks and his friends threw a rope, he could not hold onto it. Though a team of fishermen went into the sea in a boat to rescue him, he had drowned,” Shafi's friend Safeer, who was with him at the time of the incident, told Onmanorama.

Coastal police used their rescue ship and helicopter to find Shafi. They focused on the area between the Sand Banks and Moorad Bridge. The area is too risky because of the undercurrents, said an official who was part of the search operation.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary in Vatakara Taluk Hospital. Shafi is survived by his wife and three kids.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE