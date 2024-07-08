Restrict outsiders' entry to Koyilandy Gurudeva College, HC directs police

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the police to exercise caution at the violence-hit Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies at Koyilandy in Kozhikode. Justice VG Arun issued the order while settling the college principal's plea seeking police protection for the college. The HC pointed out that police should not allow outsiders to enter the campus without the college authority's permission.



If necessary, police should provide protection to the college principal and teachers, added the court.

Violence erupted at the college on July 1 when a group of SFI activists allegedly manhandled the principal and a teacher. The college reopened on Friday for classes with police security. During a protest march, SFI activists threatened the college principal Sunil Bhaskar. Following this, he approached the court seeking police protection for the smooth operation of the institution.

Meanwhile, police have sent notices to SFI activists B R Abhinav, Amaljith and Anunand over the principal's complaint. Abhinav is the president of the SFI area committee at Koyilandy.

The principal had filed a complaint with the police alleging that these three youths, along with 15 others, had attacked him.

The incident related to the case took place on July 1 when a dispute erupted between the SFI activists and college authorities when the students' organisation raised a demand to set up a help desk related to admissions to the new four-year degree course. During the skirmish, SFI area president Abhinav had reportedly slapped the principal. KP Ramesh, another teacher at the college, was also assaulted.