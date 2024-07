Alappuzha: YouTuber T S Sanju alias Sanju Techy, who was penalised for a road traffic violation, was invited as the chief guest at a magazine release event at the Government high school in Mannancherry, here on Thursday.

The event was organised by a CPM leader and member of the Alappuzha District Panchayat. Sanju's driving licence was revoked for setting up a swimming pool in his car. The programme notice described him as a social media influencer.