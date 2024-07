Thrissur: A Thrissur-based gym trainer, who was undergoing treatment for leptospirosis, has passed away. The deceased is Suresh George, 62, resident of Mammiyoor near Guruvayur. He was a trainer at the Kottappadi Gymnasium.

Suresh, who won the titles of Mr Kerala, Mr Thrissur and Mr Calicut University in the past, also taught Hindi at a school in Pavaratty. He was diagnosed with leptospirosis (commonly known as rat fever) last week and succumbed to the illness at a private hospital in Ernakulam.