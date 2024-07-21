Nipah outbreak: 68-year-old Malappuram man with symptoms admitted to ICU in Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode: One more person in Malappuram has shown symptoms of the bat-borne Nipah virus. The 68-year-old man from Malappuram is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He was shifted from the Manjeri Medical College Hospital. His sample was collected and sent for testing to the virology institute in Pune. It is a matter of concern that the patient showing symptoms was not on the contact list of the 14-year-old Malappuram boy who succumbed to the infection earlier today.

Meanwhile, the body of the boy will be buried as per Nipah protocol in his hometown in Malappuram. It was decided to conduct his funeral in Malappuram based on a discussion the Kozhikode District Collector held with the parents of the deceased.

Strict restrictions have been imposed in the Anakkayam and Pandikkad panchayats of Malappuram. Shops are allowed to function only from 10 am to 5 pm. No more than 50 people are permitted to attend wedding ceremonies. All those residing in the panchayats have been directed to stay home and masks have been made mandatory. A secondary contact list will be prepared soon.