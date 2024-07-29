Heavy rain: Meppadi resorts closed, shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam to be opened on Tuesday

The Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad has directed the closure of all resorts under its limits due to the probability of landslides in the adverse weather conditions even as tourists continue to pour in to enjoy the rainy season.

With heavy rain prevailing in the region, the resorts and homestays in the popular destinations of Ilambilery Hills, Mundakkai and Puthumala will be closed.

“If something went wrong it would be tough for us to rescue those affected,” Meppadi panchayat president K Babu told Onmanorama. He said all wards are on high alert. On August 8, 2019, 17 persons were washed away in a landslide that hit Puthumala. While 12 bodies were recovered, five are still missing.

The catchment area of Banasura Sagar Dam. Photo: Arun Varghese

Banasura shutters to open

Meanwhile, the district collector D R Meghashree said the shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) would be opened at 8 am on Tuesday. The collector, who is also chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has warned those residing on the banks of the rivers and streams on the lower reaches of the dam to be alert.

Up to 35 cusecs (cubic metre per second) of water would be released from the dam. The dam's water level touched 773.5 metres.

The neighbouring state of Karnataka has been alerted about the release of water. The border districts including Chamarajanagar district will likely be affected once the water flows downstream via River Kabani and its tributaries Karamanathodu and Panamaram River. The Kabini Reservoir in Beechanahalli in Karnataka is already full and for two weeks water has been released into River Cauvery.