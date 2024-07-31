Health Minister's vehicle meets with accident en route to Wayanad

Malappuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured on Wednesday when the car she was travelling in lost control and hit an electric post at Chettiyangadi in Manjeri in Malappuram district.

The incident occurred at 7 am. The minister was on her way to Meppadi in Wayanad when the incident occurred. The car lost control when it swerved to avoid an oncoming scooter and collided with an electric pole.



She sustained minor injuries and was admitted to the emergency department of Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Doctors have advised an X-ray to assess her condition.