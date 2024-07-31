PM Modi monitoring Wayanad landslide crisis: Union Minister George Kurian

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the landslide situation in Kerala's Wayanad district and the central government has assured all possible assistance to the state for the rescue efforts of those affected by the tragedy, Union Minister George Kurian said on Wednesday. Kurian visited the people affected by the landslide in Wayanad.



"The situation is being monitored by the central government at the highest level. The Honourable Prime Minister is monitoring the situation and has deputed me to visit the affected areas. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are monitoring the situation 24x7 and providing all possible assistance to the state," he said in a press release on Wednesday.

Over 150 people have died and more than 90 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad a day ago, with the numbers expected to increase as rescuers unearth debris. Over 180 people are missing, and more than 300 houses were completely destroyed in the landslides that hit the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of the district, they said.

"I would like to assure the people of Kerala that the Modi government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the State Government for the rescue of the people affected by the landslide here," Kurian said.

"Columns of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) have been deployed for the construction of three Bailey bridges. Two columns of the army with stores have been airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. One 110-foot Bailey bridge and three search and rescue dogs have been airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode. Helicopter reconnaissance of the Engineering Team to assess damage is being done to work out further resources required to be inducted," he added.

The Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy said that two teams of NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army, and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations. Three additional teams of NDRF, equipped with search and rescue equipment, are on the way. A dog squad has also been deployed for search and rescue operations, he said.

The Indian Navy's ship INS Zamorin has been deployed to assist in establishing the movement of rescue workers to the other side of the damaged bridge. "Additional resources will be sent by the Centre as required," he added.

(With PTI inputs.)