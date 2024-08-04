Malayalam
Mundakkai no more suitable for habitation: Kalpetta MLA T Siddique

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2024 02:56 PM IST Updated: August 04, 2024 02:58 PM IST
Kalpetta MLA T Siddique. File Photo: Manorama.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Kalpetta MLA T Siddique on Sunday said that the landslide-hit area of Mundakkai is no longer suitable for human habitation. "The disaster is far more severe than what we have seen so far," he said.

Siddique emphasised that the primary focus should be on the rehabilitation of survivors, which must be done scientifically. "I believe there are more people missing and dead than the official records indicate. It is no longer safe for people to live in the Mundakkai area," he added.

Siddique highlighted the unique topography of Wayanad, which consists of mountains and valleys. "Whether we live in the valley or on the mountaintop, landslides are always a cause for concern. In geo-mapping, the Kalladi area, including the landslide-hit regions, is one among those that receive the highest amount of rainfall. The geography can no longer absorb such large amounts of water, resulting in disasters like landslides," he said.

Members of rescue teams conduct rescue operation at a landslide site after multiple landslides. Photo: Reuters
