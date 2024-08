Pathanamthitta: Two people were electrocuted by an electric fence erected to keep out wild boars near Thottukara bridge in Pandalam here on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Chandrasekaran and Gopala Pilla, both natives of Koorampala.



The shock was caused by an electric fence meant to prevent wild boars from entering the paddy field. The incident happened around 7 am. Police said Gopalapilla was electrocuted when he tried to save Chandrasekaran.