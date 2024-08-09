Wayanad landslide: No Pulikali in Thrissur for this Onam

Thrissur: The city corporation has decided to cancel this year's Pulikali, the annual event held in connection with Onam celebrations at the Swaraj Rounds. The civic body took the decision following the state government's decision to cancel all celebrations in light of the massive landslides that killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people in Wayanad.



Apart from Pulikali, Kumattikkali, another customary event during Onam, will not be held this year. Earlier, the Pulikali was scheduled for September 18. People from 11 teams called 'Desoms' had registered to participate in the event. This year, the corporation had increased funds for the teams to attract more participants. Prize money was also increased for the winning teams.

The corporation announced its decision a day after the state tourism department decided to call off the state-level Onam celebrations. On Friday, the corporation convened a meeting and unanimously decided to cancel the event by extending solidarity with the landslide victims. The state tourism department has also cancelled Champions Boat League and Nehru Trophy Boat race.