'Red Encounter' WhatsApp group admin responds to Kafir screenshot controversy

Kozhikode: Red Encounters WhatsApp group admin Ribesh Ramakrishnan has finally broken his silence and addressed the controversy surrounding the Kafir screenshot. In a response to Manorama News, Ribesh stated that his stance aligns with that of the DYFI leadership.

He further asserted that legal action would be taken against those spreading slander. However, when questioned about whether he had personally posted the Kafir screenshot in the group, Ribesh chose not to respond. Ribesh, the DYFI Vadakara block president, is named in the police report regarding the incident.

The post, a screenshot, spread in the name of Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) Kozhikode district secretary Muhammed Khasim P, hit the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency just before the elections. It stated, "Shafi is a pious young man who offers namaz five times a day and the other is a non-Muslim kafir (infidel) female candidate. Who should we vote for... let us think." This referred to the contest between CPM's KK Shailaja and Congress's Shafi Parambil in Vadakara, where Shafi eventually won by 114,506 votes.