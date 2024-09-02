Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will distribute free Onam special food kits through ration shops from September 9. Like the previous year, only yellow ration cardholders who come under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and members of welfare institutions will get the kit. Apart from these beneficiaries, all ration cardholders in landslide regions of Wayanad can collect the free kits from the ration shops. The kit will carry a total of 14 items, including tea powder, ghee, payasam mix and coconut oil.



In another major announcement, Minister Anil said that 10 kg of rice would be distributed to white ration cardholders (APL category/Non Priority Non Subsidy) for Rs 10.90. The department's Onam fairs will be held from September 5 to 14. Supplyco outlets will sell 13 items, including Milma and Sabari products, at a subsidised rate, added the minister.

A total of 5.99 lakh Onam kits will be distributed this year. For welfare institutions, the distribution ratio is set at one kit for every four inmates. The government allocated Rs 34.29 crore to Supplyco to prepare and distribute the kits. According to the government order, the kit’s total value, including GST, is Rs. 555.50 in the open market.

Here is a breakdown of the items in the kit, along with their quantities and prices, including GST:

1. Tea Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 28

2. Split Greengram - 250 grams - Rs 35

3. Semiya Payasam Mix (Milma) - 250 grams - Rs 56

4. Ghee (Milma) - 50 ml - Rs. 41

5. Cashew Nuts - 50 grams - Rs 50

6. Coconut Oil (Sabari) - 500 ml - Rs 90

7.Sambar Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 41

8. Chilli Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 24

9. Turmeric Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 27

10. Coriander Powder (Sabari) - 100 grams - Rs 17

11. Green Gram - 500 grams - Rs 68

12. Toor Dal (Thuvaraparippu) - 250 grams – Rs 49

13. Salt Powder - 1 kg - Rs 13.50

14. Cloth Bag - Rs 16