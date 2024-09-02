Landslide-hit Vellarmala, Meppadi schools in Wayanad to resume classes today

Wayanad: Two landslide-hit schools in Wayanad will resume classes on Monday at temporary locations arranged in Meppadi. The GVHSS, Vellarmala, and GLPS, Mundakkai, will start functioning at the GHSS and the Grama Panchayat community hall in Meppadi, respectively.



Vellarmala school has 546 students and Mundakkai school has 61. State Educational Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate the Praveshanolsavam (opening ceremony), which ministers O R Kelu, K Rajan, P A Muhammad Riyas and A K Saseendran were scheduled to attend.

Over 200 people lost their lives, and many were injured after a series of massive landslides hit the hilly district on July 30. The schools operated as relief camps in Wayanad resumed regular classes on August 27.