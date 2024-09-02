Research centre raises request to include life of IUML leader in Kerala school syllabus

Malappuram: The Shihab Thangal Education Research Centre (STERC) would approach the government with the request to include the life of former Muslim League president Panakkad Sayed Muhammad Ali Shihab Thangal in the Kerala School syllabus. They first raised the request at the time of the curriculum revision in 2011 and the request was not considered at that time.

“Shihab Thangal had led an educational renaissance in Malabar. We will approach the next curriculum revision committe to include the life and reforms brought by Thangal in various sectors in the text books,” said Abdulla Vavoor, director of the STERC.

Panakkad Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, son of Muhammad Ali Thangal and the President of the Youth League, said that rather than being a politician, Thangal was a visionary with international exposure. STERC is organising a national seminar on Wednesday at Malappuram to promote the ideologies of Muhammed Ali Thangal.