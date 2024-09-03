Malayalam
Two die in a major fire outbreak at insurance office in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2024 02:15 PM IST Updated: September 03, 2024 03:50 PM IST
pappanamcode-insurance-fire.jpg
Fire and Rescue Service personnel douse the fire at an insurance office in Pappanamcode. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Two people died after a fire broke out in a two-story building at Pappanamcode on Tuesday. The fire department received the alert around 1.30 pm. One of the deceased was identified as Vaishnava. She is survived by two children. She was a resident of Melamcode. Police said that the identity of the other person is not known yet.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out on the second floor of the building at the signal junction at Pappanamcode. Local residents said an insurance firm's franchise functioned on this floor.

Fire personnel said the fire could be doused within 30 minutes. They found two women lying inside the office after sustaining serious burn injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital. However, they were declared dead. Two units from Chenkalchoola fire station were deployed to Pappanamcode. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. Residents said they heard a loud sound from the second floor. 

