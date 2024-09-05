Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Thursday said that a special bench headed by a woman judge would be formed to consider cases related to the Hema Committee report that exposed violence against women in the Malayalam film industry. The court issued the order while considering the petition of producer Sajimon Parayil. The producer approached the court seeking action to prevent the release of the complete report prepared by the Hema Committee.



More details of the bench have not yet been revealed. There is no clue whether the bench will consider the sexual assault cases.

Meanwhile, the HC on Wednesday will consider anticipatory bail pleas of Kollam MLA Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu who are facing rape charges over a complaint filed by a female actor. Meanwhile, the government has opposed granting bail to the two accused.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against many high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors in the wake of revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. Actors Siddique, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, Mukesh, Edavela Babu, Alencier, Nivin Pauly, directors Ranjith and Bhadran were booked in sexual harassment and rape cases.

The committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.