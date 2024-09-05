Malayalam
Mukesh removed from film policy formulation panel; B Unnikrishnan to continue

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2024 05:53 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor and MLA Mukesh was excluded from the film policy formulation drafting committee on Thursday. Accused in a molestation case, Mukesh was removed from the panel on the instructions of the CPM. The state government formed the policy formulation committee with director Shaji N Karun as its chairman ahead of the cinema conclave, which will discuss issues persisting in the Malayalam film industry.

The opposition had come forward demanding that Mukesh be removed from the panel. The actor will, however, not quit his MLA post. The committee members are Manju Warrier, B Unnikrishnan, Padmapriya, Nikhila Vimal, Rajeev Ravi, Santhosh Kuruvila, and C Ajoy. Though director Ashiq Abu had called for Unnikrishnan to be removed from the panel, only Mukesh was excluded. 

