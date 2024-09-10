Kerala CM rejects allegations of CPM-RSS links with the 'contempt they deserve'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he rejects the allegations of CPM-RSS nexus with the contempt they deserve.

Pinarayi's statement, made at a party event at Kovalam, comes in the wake of mounting attacks by the opposition, Congress, over ADGP M R Ajith Kumar meeting with RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and RSS spokesperson Ram Madhav.

“No one should harbour the false hope of linking us to the RSS. We reject such claims with the contempt they deserve. Our lives and activities are transparent, and we have a proud history of fighting against communalism without compromise,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister targeted KPCC president K Sudhakaran over alleged RSS links. “The CPM has never been in a situation where it had to appease the RSS. Which political leader claimed to have stood guard at the RSS office? It's understandable for an RSS worker to stand guard there. But this is a Congress leader we're talking about. Why are they conveniently forgetting their own words? Didn't the KPCC President publicly say they had provided people to guard the RSS office? Who has a relationship with the RSS?” Pinarayi said.