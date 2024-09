Palakkad: A man attempted suicide after hacking a woman at Kottilpara in Palakkad. The accused, Simon (31), is a native of Kottilpara in Eluppully.

Simon hacked a woman on Wednesday while mowing grass near his home. The lady, who survived with injuries, is currently under treatment at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

Family members found Simon, consumed poison, around 4 am on Thursday. He is under observation at the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital.