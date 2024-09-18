Three-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after falling into his uncle's swimming pool in Ernakulam.

The deceased, Abram Said, is the son of Poovathumchuvattil Jiyas and Shefeela from Kakshaippadi, Paipra at Muvattupuzha.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Abram visited his uncle's place, which was located next to his house. While playing, he accidentally fell into the swimming pool there. Despite being immediately taken to a private hospital in Pezhakkappilly and then to another hospital in Ernakulam, he passed away on Wednesday.