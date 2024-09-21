People call for relocation of toddy shop in Thrissur's Parekkattukara as miscreants create trouble

Thrissur: A toddy shop has turned into a nightmare for residents of Parekkattukara in Aloor here as the tipplers used to create trouble daily. The situation escalated recently when a person lost his life during a brawl in front of the shop, causing further distress among the locals. Hence, the people have been demanding to relocate the toddy shop from the area. As the shop operates along a road close to a residential area, gatherings of intoxicated people trouble the peaceful living of the residents here.



Despite multiple complaints to the police, no action has been taken to resolve the issue. A significant number of people from outside the locality used to visit the shop creating an environment of continuous noise and brawls from morning until the shop closes at 8 pm. Vimala, an employee at a nearby shop, said that verbal abuse, shouting, and fighting are regular occurrences at the toddy shop.

The situation has also raised safety concerns, particularly for families with young daughters. Mothers in the area are demanding the immediate relocation of the shop to ensure the safety of their families. Some have reported instances of intruders harassing them in their own homes, but despite lodging complaints with the Aloor police station, no action has been taken. As a precaution, people build tall walls for their homes to safeguard inmates, said Annie, a local resident.

Parekkattukara residents. Photo: Special Arrangement

Recently, a group of school students from the area submitted a complaint to Social Justice Minister R Bindu seeking a permanent solution. Although previous police complaints yielded no results, locals are optimistic that ministerial intervention will lead to the relocation of the shop and the restoration of peace in Parekkattukara.