Kozhikode man alleges wife mutilated genitals; woman claims it was self-inflicted

Kozhikode: A man from Elathur has filed a complaint alleging that his wife mutilated his genitals. However, in a complaint to the City Police Commissioner, the wife claims that her husband inflicted the injury on himself to trap her in a false case.



The incident came to light last Thursday when a 56-year-old man from Thalakkulathur called Elathur Police, reporting that his wife had cut his genitals. When the police arrived, they found the middle-aged man injured. However, the wife claims that her husband mutilated his own genitals and threatened to implicate her in the case.

“He chased my brother's wife and son around the car outside, and even stabbed my nephew. He later went inside and cut off his genitals. My brother's wife and son witnessed this,” the wife said.

The wife also stated that she and their two daughters have been enduring brutal physical abuse from her husband for the past ten years. Despite filing multiple complaints with the police, no action was taken, she added. The Elathur police, after hearing both parties' complaints, have initiated a preliminary investigation.