KM Basheer death: Trial against Sriram Venkitaraman to begin on December 2

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 24, 2024 05:07 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The first phase of the trial in the case related to the death of journalist KM Basheer, who was killed in a car accident, will take place from December 2 to 18. Out of 100 witnesses in the case, 95 will be examined. The case is being heard in the Thiruvananthapuram First Additional Sessions Court.

According to the police, the witnesses to be questioned between December 2 and 6 were present at the scene of the incident. The trial will be conducted under sections 279, 201, and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The trial will be conducted in two phases. The second hearing is scheduled for January 2025. During this phase, key witnesses, including investigating officers, will be examined.

On August 3, 2019, at around 1 am, IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and his friend Wafa were in the car that hit and killed Basheer. Sriram had previously appeared in court and denied the charges. Public Prosecutor Rex will represent the prosecution.

