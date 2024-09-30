Instagram Star Roshan, mastermind behind gold robbery in Thrissur: Police

Thrissur: Roshan Varghese, an Instagram influencer and his gang robbed 2.5 kilograms of gold in broad daylight on the National Highway in Thrissur, confirmed police.



The 29-year-old from Thirumoolapuram, near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, boasts nearly 50,000 followers on Instagram. However, most of his fans remain unaware that Roshan is a notorious thief. Having only completed his education up to the plus two, he has a staggering 22 criminal cases pending against him.

A key breakthrough in the investigation came from footage captured in the camera of a bus operating on the Thrissur-Palakkad route, which passed through the spot where the robbery took place. The probe team eventually identified the gang involved in the crime after examining these visuals.

The Thrissur City Police have since arrested several other members of the gang: Mangulathil Shijo Varghese (23) from Alamthuthy near Thiruvalla; Oolakkal Siddique (26) from SN Puram Pallinada in Thrissur; Thaivalappil Nishanth (24) from Kolathoor near Nellayi; and Adipparambil Nikhil Nath (36) from Moonupeedika near Kaypamangalam. Four more individuals wanted in connection with the case are still at large.

In a plot straight out of a heist movie, Roshan and his gang executed the robbery on September 23. They targeted two men transporting gold chains weighing 2.5 kilograms to Thrissur from a jewellery manufacturing unit in Coimbatore. The gang, following the men for a long distance in three vehicles, intercepted their car on NH 544 near Kallidukku in Pattikkadu. After smashing the car’s windows, they abducted the men at knifepoint, seized their vehicle in which the gold was hidden, and transferred the youths into separate cars. Hours later, they abandoned the victims on the roadside near Puthur and Marathakkara.

The investigation gained momentum days later when the police apprehended Siddique, Nishanth, and Nikhil during a highway patrol at 3.30 AM near Kuthiran. During interrogation, the trio revealed details regarding the gang members including Roshan, their leader.

The investigation was progressing at a slow pace as the accused had used fake number plates in their vehicles. The police, however, were eventually able to confiscate two of the getaway cars.

According to police, Roshan’s criminal history extends beyond Kerala, with similar highway heists reported in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He was booked in 22 cases across police stations in Thiruvalla, Changanassery, and Cherthala. Meanwhile, Shijo is wanted in nine cases, Siddique in eight, and Nishanth in one. Nikhil is wanted in 12 cases.

Authorities had already tracked down the victims' car from a location near Nadathara. The gold concealed inside it, however, was missing. Investigators have also identified the individual who tipped off the racket about the gold's transport from Coimbatore.