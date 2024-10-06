Sabarimala pilgrimage: Govt mandates online booking for darshan; entry limited to 80,000

Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board has confirmed that a maximum of 80,000 devotees will be allowed daily for darshan at Sabarimala through an online booking system as part of the preparations for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

The decision was made during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, marking the first time that only online bookings will be permitted for this season's pilgrimage.

During virtual queue booking, devotees will be able to select their travel route, enabling them to opt for a less congested path. Necessary facilities will be provided for devotees along their route. In the event that vehicle restrictions are required during peak hours, designated centres will be identified and equipped with essential amenities.

Additional parking spaces are being arranged at Nilakkal and Erumeli. Maintenance work on roads and parking areas leading to Sabarimala will be completed soon. The renovation of the Sabarimala guesthouse is scheduled to be completed by October 31, while the renovation of the Pranavam guesthouse has already been finished.

Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan, Chief Secretary Sharada Muraleedharan, State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, ADGPs Manoj Abraham and S Sreejith, Devaswom Special Secretary T V Anupama, Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan, Devaswom Board President P S Prasanth, and other officials attended the meeting.

It was also revealed that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who is responsible for law and order, was excluded from the meeting. His absence, particularly given his role as Sabarimala Coordinator, is being viewed as a potential precursor to further disciplinary action.

With just one month remaining before the start of the Sabarimala season, this meeting was seen as a crucial review session. Ajith Kumar's attendance was anticipated, yet in his place, DGP Darvesh Sahib and ADGPs Manoj Abraham and S Sreejith participated, representing the state's law enforcement.

The exclusion of Ajith Kumar has led to speculation, especially in light of earlier disagreements between him and the government over the management of security arrangements at Sabarimala.