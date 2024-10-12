Sabarimala pilgrimage: Hindu groups accuse govt & TDB of apathy, to hold protest meet on Oct 26

Pandalam: Several Hindu organisations have decided to hold a meeting at Pandalam on October 26 to protest the state government and Travancore Devaswom Board's apathy towards devotees regarding the Sabarimala pilgrimage issue. The committees have also decided to hold awareness sessions besides the protest meeting. On October 16, a prayer meeting will also be held at the Thiruvabharana Malika. The decision was taken in a meeting of various 'Ayyappa Bhakta' organisations under the leadership of Pandalam Palace.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the extreme torture and hardships Sabarimala pilgrims have been put through over the past few years. Timely reforms are necessary at Sabarimala, but not at the expense of persecuting devotees. Except for different governments and boards exploiting devotees, there are not even basic facilities in Sabarimala," the groups observed.

The organisations accused the government of introducing the virtual queue system with the ulterior motive of controlling pilgrims arriving at Sabarimala under the guise of restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Millions from within and outside the country visit Sabarimala every season. The government aims to collect information about devotees."

"It is the duty of the government and the Devaswom Board to ensure a smooth pilgrimage to the temple, which earns crores of rupees to the state. For the past few years, the pilgrimage has been controlled by the police. The police, who are supposed to provide security to the devotees, now control the administration of Sabarimala and the board is nothing but a scarecrow," the groups said.