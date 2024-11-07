Malappuram: Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, expressed her concerns over the travel issues faced by expatriates who depend on the Kozhikode airport during her campaign in the district on Wednesday. Three assembly constituencies in Malappuram fall under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. She said there was a need to put pressure on the Central government to reduce the wild fluctuation in air ticket rates during holidays.

Priyanka pointed out that the lack of unemployment forces many people to migrate from the region to abroad. She also said that there were no projects to rehabilitate expatriates who return from abroad.

"The air ticket rates are a little bit high from the Kozhikode airport and it puts a financial burden on travellers. We need to pressurise the central government to bring down prices," Priyanka said. She also raised concerns about the human-animal conflict in some parts of the constituency. She criticised the Modi government for its incapability to solve the farmers' crisis.