Kerala bypolls: Public campaigning to end today in Wayanad, Chelakkara

Wayanad/ Thrissur: Public campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly constituency will conclude on Monday. Polling is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13.

In Wayanad, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Priyanka Gandhi will lead two major rallies — at Sulthan Bathery (10 am) and another at Thiruvambady (3 pm). Her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to join her at both events. Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri is organising a roadshow in Kalpetta at 4 pm, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Navya Haridas will wrap up her campaign at Chungam, Sulthan Bathery.

In Chelakkara, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been leading the campaign efforts for LDF candidate U R Pradeep, attending six public meetings over the last two days. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan have actively campaigned for Ramya Haridas. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its candidate, K Balakrishnan, are hopeful of a strong showing, building on their recent Lok Sabha win in Thrissur.

Priyanka Gandhi with CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. Photo: Manorama.

This by-election cycle includes the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Chelakkara and Palakkad Assembly seats. However, the Election Commission has postponed polling in Palakkad to November 20 due to the Kalpathy Ratholsavam. The Palakkad race is anticipated to be closely contested, with Congress’ Rahul Mamkoottathil facing off against Dr P Sarin, a former Congress media cell head now representing the CPM, and BJP candidate C Krishnakumar.

The Wayanad seat was vacated after Rahul Gandhi, who secured his second consecutive victory from the constituency, chose to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi, contesting her first election, was subsequently nominated by the Congress. In Palakkad, Shafi Parambil’s election to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara created a vacancy, while Chelakkara’s by-election was prompted by former minister K Radhakrishnan’s move to the Lok Sabha from Alathur.