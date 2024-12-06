Wayanad: Amid protest over the delay in rehabilitating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide victims, the state government on Friday issued an order deputing the Mananthavadi sub-collector to prepare the final list of beneficiaries for the first phase of the township project.



The order said the ration cards issued by the civil supplies department could be considered geo-reference documents for preparing the draft list of beneficiaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priority will be given to those who have lost their houses entirely. Those living in rented houses and labourers' cottages on plantations when the devastating landslide struck on July 31 also would be considered in the first phase.

The second phase would consider those who live in the region's landslide-prone zones, which the expert panel identified as uninhabitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data of the Haritha Mithram application of the Local Self Government Department and the information available on the KSEB customers' list could also be considered while preparing the list, the order said.

Before finalising the list, the sub-collector should compare it with the list prepared by Meppadi village panchayat. The final list of beneficiaries of the first phase will be published only with the final clearance of the District Disaster Management Authority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The order said the draft list will be displayed at the Collectorate, Vythiri taluk office, Vellarimala village, and Meppadi village panchayat and also on the websites of the District Administration and Local Administration departments.