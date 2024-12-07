Wayanad: DNA tests on Friday confirmed the identities of three more missing individuals from the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster. The identified victims are Kulathil Fathima (65), Kaippulli Nusrath Basha (50), and Madampara Pathumma (74).

The landslide, which struck in the early hours of July 31, devastated the villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in the Meppadi village panchayat. Of the total casualties, 254 victims have been identified, while 44 remain unaccounted for. DNA testing has so far helped identify 80 individuals since the disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains were recovered from Nilambur and Pothukallu in Malappuram district, carried downstream by the river originating in the forested mountains of Punchirimattam, the epicentre of the landslide near Mundakkai.

Relatives of the victims, supported by political parties, have urged authorities to declare those still missing as deceased, citing the difficulty of identifying severely decomposed remains. They have called for the prompt disbursement of compensation and benefits to affected families.