Thiruvananthapuram: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is set to establish an internal vigilance wing after a series of bribery scandals involving its officials came to light.

Transport Commissioner CH Nagaraju has submitted his recommendation to the Transport Secretary. The move follows a directive from Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar, who has called for immediate action to restore the department’s image.

Over the past two years, several MVD officials have been caught accepting bribes during Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) raids. Among the latest to face action are the Road Transport Officer of Ernakulam and officials from the Walayar Check Post.

In line with the decision, the Commissioner is now selecting officers with a clean track record to be appointed to the MVD vigilance wing, from the head of internal vigilance to lower-level positions.

Meanwhile, the department is set to implement Aadhaar-based facial recognition technology to monitor staff attendance. Officials assigned to vehicle inspections and driving tests will be required to use a mobile app to mark their attendance from their respective locations.