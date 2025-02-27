Malappuram: An aged wild elephant was found dead on Thursday morning in an unused septic tank near the Karulai forest area in Malappuram. The elephant, known by local residents as 'Kasera Komban' (chair tusker) due to his long tusks resembling the arms of a chair, was frequently seen in the area but had never attacked anyone, a senior forest official said.

"We received a call around 4.30 a.m. after locals discovered the elephant inside the tank," he said. The septic tank, which was originally constructed for labourers working at a nearby brick manufacturing unit, was barely two meters deep and covered with a polythene sheet since it was no longer in use.

A fall into the tank is unlikely to be the cause of death. Given its age, the elephant might have had several health issues. The exact cause of death can only be confirmed after a necropsy," the official added.