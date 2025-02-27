Wayanad: Following the success of a trial run for Artificial Intelligence-supported wildlife fencing, the Forest Department in Wayanad is poised to extend this innovative approach over a 10 km stretch of vulnerable forest area in Pulpally. The project aims to prevent wild animals from entering human habitats, a growing concern that threatens both lives and property.

This ₹5.5 crore project is an upgraded version of the AI-powered fencing system tested last year in Chelakolly, within the Chethalayam Forest Range near Irulam. The trial, carried out over a 70-metre stretch at a known weak spot, proved highly successful. In areas where previous methods such as electric fencing, stone walls, and rail fences had failed due to the marshy terrain, the AI-supported "El Fence" system successfully kept elephant herds at bay. It not only blocked the animals but also sent real-time alerts to the operating station, allowing the Rapid Response Team to take immediate action.

The AI system includes solar-powered cameras connected to a smart infrastructure made from iron railway girders, elastic ropes, and ladders. When an animal approaches within 100 metres of the fence, the cameras automatically capture images and trigger alarms, alerting local communities of potential elephant presence.

South Wayanad DFO Ajith K Raman highlighted the success of the trial run, noting the system’s effectiveness in preventing elephant incursions. The system will now be expanded to cover more vulnerable stretches of the forest, with the Centre for Management Development (CMD), an expert agency, overseeing the execution. This project is set to be the first of its kind in the state.

The system will be monitored by Additional Chief Conservator of Forests P Pugazhendi, who originally conceived the project. The control room for this initiative will be located at the Rapid Response Team war room at the Eastern Circle headquarters in Palakkad. One of the key features of the system is its ability to send real-time alerts to local residents via messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, keeping them informed about wildlife movement.

Ajith K Raman explained that optical fibre cables would link the entire stretch of the fencing. The AI system uses Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) technology, which detects the vibrations caused by animal movement. The system can track the animals’ paths, alerting the control room and activating automated deterrents, such as sirens and strobe lights, to drive the elephants back into the forest.

Additionally, the system is equipped with AI-driven thermal cameras and long-range laser infrared cameras to enhance detection capabilities. The trial unit’s fencing stands 12-feet high and is built with strong materials like iron ropes, steel pillars, springs, and elastic pieces used in the construction of trains and ships. The elastic design ensures the fence can withstand pressure from large animals like elephants. The project is expected to be completed by March 31.