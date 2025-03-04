Kanhangad: In yet another instance of teen violence in the state, a Class 9 student sustained a leg fracture after allegedly being assaulted by his seniors.

The attack took place on February 23 at a football turf near North Kottachery in Kanhangad when the victim, Vishakh Krishnan of Pallikkara Thekkekunnu, went to watch a football match. According to the complaint, two Class 10 students from his own school, along with another 10th grader from a nearby school, attacked him.

Following the incident, Vishakh’s mother, TG Prajititha, lodged a complaint with the Kasargod Special Mobile Squad under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP). The complaint alleged that the attack was in retaliation to Vishakh questioning a previous assault on his elder brother, Prithvi, a Class 10 student in the same school.

Vishakh’s father, Viswanathan, said his son was slapped, kicked, and pushed into a six-foot-deep pit filled with water. Vishakh suffered a fracture on his right leg. The police complaint also mentioned that one of the attackers even threatened to stab Vishakh with a knife.

Hearing Vishakh’s cries, locals alerted the police, who arrived at the scene. However, the complaint alleged that officers failed to shift him to a hospital. Eventually, his parents rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital in Kanhangad. He was later transferred to the District Hospital and then to the Medical College Hospital at Deralakatte in Mangaluru, where he underwent surgery.

Though he was discharged on Monday, he missed his final exams. A team from Hosdurg Police recorded Vishakh’s statement, but no case has been registered over the incident.