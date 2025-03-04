Father, son among 3 killed after car crashes into divider at Kasaragod's Manjeshwar
Kasaragod: Three people were killed in a car accident in Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, after their vehicle crashed into a divider. One person, Krishnakumar, sustained serious injuries. The deceased are Janardhanan, his son Varun, and Kishan.
The car travelling from Kasaragod to Mangalore crashed into the divider near an Excise checkpost around 10 pm on Monday. The occupants were taken out after cutting open the vehicle. The front portion of the car was completely damaged in the crash. According to the FIR, speeding and, rash and negligent driving led to the accident.
