Kozhikode: A man who was undergoing treatment after a brutal assault by his son succumbed to his injuries here on Wednesday. Karimbadam native Valayannur Gireesh (49) died at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. Nallalam police registered a case against his son Sanal (22).

The incident happened around the afternoon of March 5 at Gireesh's house in Valayannur. Sanal reached Gireesh's home following an argument between the two. He attacked his father, who was sleeping, on his head and face. He suffered a blood clot inside his head and injuries on his face.

There had been ongoing issues between Gireesh and his son. Gireesh and his wife were separated a couple of years back, and Sanal was living with his mother.

His mortal remains have been shifted to the mortuary at the medical college hospital. He is survived by a daughter, besides the accused son Sanal.