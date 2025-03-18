Thrissur: A woman was injured while fleeing from a wild elephant herd at a rubber plantation in Palappilly's Kundayi here on Tuesday. The injured woman is a plantation worker named Regina (52), wife of Hanifa from Kelampadikkal, Murikkungal. She sustained injuries to her hands and legs after falling while running from the jumbos. She is currently admitted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning around 8 am at the Harrison Estate. Regina was tapping rubber when she saw a herd of elephants approaching the plantation. Panicked, she tried to run but fell and got injured. She had a narrow escape from being trampled to death by the elephant herd. Other workers managed to scare the elephants away by making loud noises and rescued her.

For weeks, this residential area has been disturbed by frequent elephant encounters. The workers are in a state of panic as elephants have made the plantations their habitat. Despite multiple complaints to forest officials and plantation management, no action has been taken to drive the elephants back into the forest.

Recently, an elephant herd entered Kundayi and destroyed a large area of cocoa cultivation. The residents have urged forest officials to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of workers in regions prone to frequent elephant attacks.