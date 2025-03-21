Thrissur: The Forest Department has set up a trap to capture a tiger that entered a residential area in Chirangara, Thrissur. It is placed where the tiger was last spotted, with a goat tied inside as bait.

The cage used for the trap was brought from Kothamangalam to Kodakara the previous day. To track the tiger's movements, a drone-assisted search will continue on Saturday. In addition, the forest department has installed five surveillance cameras in the Mangalassery and Vazhichal wards to monitor the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special expert committee involving various government departments has been formed to coordinate the efforts. The tiger's presence has caused panic among local residents, especially after it reportedly attacked a pet dog. Residents are now demanding immediate action to capture the animal as quickly as possible.