Wayanad: A youth who was taken into custody in connection with a missing person case was found hanging in the toilet of Kalpetta police station on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Gokul (18), a native of Ambalavayal.

According to Manorama News, the police took him into custody along with a minor girl who had gone missing from Kozhikode on Monday. A complaint regarding the girl's disappearance was filed around five days ago.

During the investigation, the police traced the girl along with Gokul in Kozhikode and brought them to the police station. The officials were interrogating the duo to confirm details, including the reason behind the girl's exit from the district and her relationship with the youth.

However, on Tuesday morning, Gokul was found dead in the toilet, allegedly by suicide. Manorama News reported that inquest procedures are currently underway.

Meanwhile, the police have shifted the minor girl to a shelter home in the district.